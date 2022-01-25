Left Menu

Kerala: Rape survivor found hanging in house

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:30 IST
Kerala: Rape survivor found hanging in house
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman, a rape survivor, was found dead at her residence in Taliparamba in this north Kerala district, police said here on Tuesday She was found hanging in her house on Monday night, they said.

The woman was allegedly a victim of sexual abuse by a man who had come in contact with her through social media two years ago when she was a minor, police said.

Accused Rahul Krishna from Palakkad district was arrested then under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

This is the second such incident of suicide by a rape survivor in Kerala in the past one week, according to police.

On January 20, an 18-year woman, victim of repeated sexual abuse allegedly by relatives, was found dead at her residence in Thenhipalam near Kozhikode.

She was allegedly a victim of continuous sexual abuse by her close relatives and a POCSO case was registered about two years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022