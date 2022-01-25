Kerala: Rape survivor found hanging in house

A 19-year-old woman, a rape survivor, was found dead at her residence in Taliparamba in this north Kerala district, police said here on Tuesday She was found hanging in her house on Monday night, they said.

The woman was allegedly a victim of sexual abuse by a man who had come in contact with her through social media two years ago when she was a minor, police said.

Accused Rahul Krishna from Palakkad district was arrested then under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

This is the second such incident of suicide by a rape survivor in Kerala in the past one week, according to police.

On January 20, an 18-year woman, victim of repeated sexual abuse allegedly by relatives, was found dead at her residence in Thenhipalam near Kozhikode.

She was allegedly a victim of continuous sexual abuse by her close relatives and a POCSO case was registered about two years ago.

