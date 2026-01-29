Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts UGC Equity Guidelines Amid Rising Tensions

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the UGC's regulations aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination in educational institutions, citing potential societal division. This move received mixed reactions, with various political leaders welcoming the stay while the CPI(ML) Liberation expressed concern over the court's observations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:48 IST
Supreme Court Halts UGC Equity Guidelines Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the University Grants Commission's new regulations designed to curb caste-based discrimination on campuses, citing concerns over their potential to divide society. Opposition parties, including BSP, Congress, and TMC, have largely welcomed the decision.

BSP chief Mayawati praised the court's order, noting the regulations had fostered social tension and asserting the UGC failed to engage all stakeholders effectively. Congress leaders also lauded the decision, accusing the ruling BJP of creating diversionary conflicts.

Conversely, the CPI(ML) Liberation expressed dismay over the court's observations, emphasizing the pervasive reality of caste discrimination in educational settings. The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre and UGC on the matter by March 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026