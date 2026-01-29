Supreme Court Halts UGC Equity Guidelines Amid Rising Tensions
The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the UGC's regulations aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination in educational institutions, citing potential societal division. This move received mixed reactions, with various political leaders welcoming the stay while the CPI(ML) Liberation expressed concern over the court's observations.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the University Grants Commission's new regulations designed to curb caste-based discrimination on campuses, citing concerns over their potential to divide society. Opposition parties, including BSP, Congress, and TMC, have largely welcomed the decision.
BSP chief Mayawati praised the court's order, noting the regulations had fostered social tension and asserting the UGC failed to engage all stakeholders effectively. Congress leaders also lauded the decision, accusing the ruling BJP of creating diversionary conflicts.
Conversely, the CPI(ML) Liberation expressed dismay over the court's observations, emphasizing the pervasive reality of caste discrimination in educational settings. The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre and UGC on the matter by March 19.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Declare Guru Ravidas Jayanti as national holiday: Punjab Congress chief Warring
BJP's Nainar Nagendran Calls Out Cracks in DMK-Congress Alliance
Congress Accuses BJP of Exploiting Form 7 for Voter Deletions
Congress Gears Up for Action: Exposing BJP's Missteps in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
Vijay's Father Urges Congress for Tamil Nadu Alliance