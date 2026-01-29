Supreme Court Halts UGC Equity Guidelines Amid Rising Tensions

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the University Grants Commission's new regulations designed to curb caste-based discrimination on campuses, citing concerns over their potential to divide society. Opposition parties, including BSP, Congress, and TMC, have largely welcomed the decision.

BSP chief Mayawati praised the court's order, noting the regulations had fostered social tension and asserting the UGC failed to engage all stakeholders effectively. Congress leaders also lauded the decision, accusing the ruling BJP of creating diversionary conflicts.

Conversely, the CPI(ML) Liberation expressed dismay over the court's observations, emphasizing the pervasive reality of caste discrimination in educational settings. The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre and UGC on the matter by March 19.

