Ukraine and SpaceX Join Forces Against Russian Drone Threat

Ukraine's defense ministry is actively collaborating with U.S. satellite company SpaceX to address the challenges posed by Russian drones utilizing the Starlink internet platform, according to Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Fedorov expressed gratitude towards SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and CEO Elon Musk for their prompt response and commitment to tackling the urgent issue.

This strategic move was communicated through the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the significance of international cooperation in combating technological threats.

