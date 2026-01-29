Left Menu

Ukraine and SpaceX Join Forces Against Russian Drone Threat

Ukraine's defense ministry collaborates with SpaceX to tackle Russian drone threats using the Starlink internet system. Ukrainian Minister Mykhailo Fedorov acknowledges SpaceX's swift response, highlighting President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk's involvement in resolving the issue, as announced on the Telegram messaging app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:49 IST
Ukraine and SpaceX Join Forces Against Russian Drone Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's defense ministry is actively collaborating with U.S. satellite company SpaceX to address the challenges posed by Russian drones utilizing the Starlink internet platform, according to Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Fedorov expressed gratitude towards SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and CEO Elon Musk for their prompt response and commitment to tackling the urgent issue.

This strategic move was communicated through the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the significance of international cooperation in combating technological threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026