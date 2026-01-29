Ukraine and SpaceX Join Forces Against Russian Drone Threat
Ukraine's defense ministry collaborates with SpaceX to tackle Russian drone threats using the Starlink internet system. Ukrainian Minister Mykhailo Fedorov acknowledges SpaceX's swift response, highlighting President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk's involvement in resolving the issue, as announced on the Telegram messaging app.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's defense ministry is actively collaborating with U.S. satellite company SpaceX to address the challenges posed by Russian drones utilizing the Starlink internet platform, according to Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
Fedorov expressed gratitude towards SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and CEO Elon Musk for their prompt response and commitment to tackling the urgent issue.
This strategic move was communicated through the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the significance of international cooperation in combating technological threats.
