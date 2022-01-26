Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating 73rd Republic Day

Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday joined the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day amid tight security arrangements.

Police and home guard contingents took part in parades held at district headquarters in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the national flag at a state-level function at Mohali.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi hoisted the tricolour in Jalandhar.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the national flag at Panchkula while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag at Ambala. "On 73rd #RepublicDay, I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Haryana and the country. Let's resolve and make our best efforts to preserve and promote the spirit of equality, justice, fraternity and liberty, the four key pillars of #Constitution," said Dattatreya in a tweet.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also hoisted the national flag at Jind.

Both the chief ministers also conveyed their greetings to the people on this occasion.

"Heartiest greetings on 73rd #RepublicDay. It is important to remember the core values of sovereignty, socialism, secularism, democracy, justice, equality, human dignity & the unity, which are the bases of our constitution. Let us pledge to uphold and safeguard these values," said Channi in a tweet.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the gatherings at the Republic Day functions were limited while all the coronavirus-related safety guidelines were followed, said officials.

Tight security arrangements had been made in the wake of the Republic Day celebrations.

