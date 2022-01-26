Italian govt asks companies not to hold meeting with Russia's Putin -official
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:30 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Rome has asked companies not to participate in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday aimed at boosting business ties between the two countries, a government official said.
The meeting, originally scheduled for November, will be via a video link and feature top managers at firms like power company Enel and lender UniCredit, according to sources who had seen the list.
The government official added the meeting was a private initiative and that there was no government involvement in it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UniCredit
- Vladimir Putin
- Rome
- Russian
Advertisement