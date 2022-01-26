Left Menu

UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch fails in bid to delay extradition ruling

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:10 IST
Mike Lynch Image Credit: Wikimedia
Britain cannot delay its decision on whether to allow the extradition of tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch to the United States until the impending judgment in a civil claim against him is made public, the High Court in London said on Wednesday.

U.S. prosecutors want the 56-year-old to stand trial in the United States on fraud charges connected to the sale of Autonomy, the software company he founded and led, to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in an $11 billion deal in 2011.

Lynch had sought to delay extradition proceedings pending the outcome of HP's civil case against him.

