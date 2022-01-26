UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch fails in bid to delay extradition ruling

Britain cannot delay its decision on whether to allow the extradition of tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch to the United States until the impending judgment in a civil claim against him is made public, the High Court in London said on Wednesday.

U.S. prosecutors want the 56-year-old to stand trial in the United States on fraud charges connected to the sale of Autonomy, the software company he founded and led, to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in an $11 billion deal in 2011.

Lynch had sought to delay extradition proceedings pending the outcome of HP's civil case against him.

