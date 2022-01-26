GOC Chinar Corps lays wreath at Chinar Corps War Memorial

Lieutenant General DP Pandey led the Chinar Corps in paying glowing tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Chinar Corps War Memorial in a solemn ceremony on the occasion of Republic Day. Speaking on the occasion, the GOC said that upholding the Constitution is primary to Chinar Corps.

He exhorted all ranks to take inspiration from the devotion, resoluteness and sacrifices of the brave hearts and be prepared for all future challenges. He also complimented the awardees for their outstanding service to the nation. This year, 103 Chinar Corps warriors have been awarded for their bravery and meritorious service.

The awards include one Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, three Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, three Shaurya Chakras, four Yudh Seva Medals, 73 Sena Medals, three Vishisht Seva Medals and 16 Mentioned in Despatches. The GOC conveyed his good wishes for continued success to all ranks, veterans, defense civilian employees, and families of Chinar Corps. (ANI)

