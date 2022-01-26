Pro-Putin party to ask Kremlin to send military supplies to east Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The ruling United Russia party will ask Russia's leadership to deliver unspecified military supplies to two pro-Moscow separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, senior lawmaker Vladimir Vasilyev said on Wednesday.
The statement came amid global tensions over a Russian troop buildup near its ex-Soviet neighbour. Vasilyev said the move was needed to ensure the safety of Russians living in the regions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia to exhume, hand over body of Rajasthan man buried in Moscow; court informed
NATO offered Russia to mutually restore missions: Moscow
Russia says various NATO positions are unacceptable to Moscow
Moscow says West could use Ukraine standoff to build up forces it
German foreign minister to travel to Moscow next week for talks on Ukraine