Pro-Putin party to ask Kremlin to send military supplies to east Ukraine

The ruling United Russia party will ask Russia's leadership to deliver unspecified military supplies to two pro-Moscow separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, senior lawmaker Vladimir Vasilyev said on Wednesday.

The statement came amid global tensions over a Russian troop buildup near its ex-Soviet neighbour. Vasilyev said the move was needed to ensure the safety of Russians living in the regions.

