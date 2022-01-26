Left Menu

Pro-Putin party to ask Kremlin to send military supplies to east Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:23 IST
The ruling United Russia party will ask Russia's leadership to deliver unspecified military supplies to two pro-Moscow separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, senior lawmaker Vladimir Vasilyev said on Wednesday.

The statement came amid global tensions over a Russian troop buildup near its ex-Soviet neighbour. Vasilyev said the move was needed to ensure the safety of Russians living in the regions.

