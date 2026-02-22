Moscow Airports Grounded Amid Drone Threat

Flights at three Moscow airports were suspended on Sunday evening following a series of drone attacks, aviation regulator Rosaviatsia announced.

The suspensions affected Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports, while Sheremetevo continued operations as usual. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated on Telegram that 20 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed.

Sobyanin noted that the drones targeted Moscow from approximately 3 p.m. local time, but the threat was successfully repelled, ensuring the safety of the city and its airspace.

