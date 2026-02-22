Left Menu

Moscow Airports Grounded Amid Drone Threat

Drone attacks led to the suspension of flights at three Moscow airports, according to aviation regulator Rosaviatsia. The city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, reported that 20 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed before reaching Moscow. Sheremetevo airport remained unaffected by the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flights at three Moscow airports were suspended on Sunday evening following a series of drone attacks, aviation regulator Rosaviatsia announced.

The suspensions affected Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports, while Sheremetevo continued operations as usual. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated on Telegram that 20 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed.

Sobyanin noted that the drones targeted Moscow from approximately 3 p.m. local time, but the threat was successfully repelled, ensuring the safety of the city and its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

