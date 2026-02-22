Moscow Airports Grounded Amid Drone Threat
Drone attacks led to the suspension of flights at three Moscow airports, according to aviation regulator Rosaviatsia. The city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, reported that 20 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed before reaching Moscow. Sheremetevo airport remained unaffected by the incident.
The suspensions affected Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports, while Sheremetevo continued operations as usual. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated on Telegram that 20 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed.
Sobyanin noted that the drones targeted Moscow from approximately 3 p.m. local time, but the threat was successfully repelled, ensuring the safety of the city and its airspace.
