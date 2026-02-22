Left Menu

Moscow Airports Halt Flights Amid Drone Security Concern

Amid security concerns due to a drone attack on Moscow, Rosaviatsia temporarily restricted flights at four major airports. At least seven drones were reportedly intercepted before reaching the capital, as per Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow's aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, imposed temporary flight restrictions at four major airports on Sunday, following a drone attack targeting the Russian capital.

According to the Interfax news agency, at least seven drones were intercepted on their way to Moscow, raising security alarms.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the incident, emphasizing the city's ongoing vigilance against aerial threats.

