Escalation in the Skies: Moscow Airports on Lockdown

All four international airports in Moscow were closed due to safety concerns as Russian air defense forces shot down 11 Ukrainian drones. The closures affect Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports. The incident reflects ongoing tensions, with drone attacks becoming prevalent in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow's four international airports were shut down on Sunday afternoon, as safety concerns mounted when Russian air defenses shot down 11 Ukrainian drones within a single hour.

The civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, issued a statement confirming that air traffic restrictions are now in place at Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports due to safety concerns.

Moscow's Mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, announced via his Max channel that the city's air defenses intercepted another UAV targeting Moscow, increasing the total number to 11. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as both nations continue to exchange drone and missile attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

