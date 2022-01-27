Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany commit to ceasefire in eastern Ukraine - joint statement
Advisors to the heads of state of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, who on Wednesday met for talks in Paris, in a joint statement reaffirmed their commitment to uphold a ceasefire agreed in the so-called Minsk accords.
"They support unconditional compliance with the ceasefire (...) regardless of differences on other issues related to the implementation of the Minsk agreements", they said in a statement published on the website of the French presidency.
