EU Leaders Clash with Orbán Over Ukraine Aid Standoff
European Union leaders criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for vetoing critical aid to Ukraine, accusing him of using it in his election campaign. The leaders demand Orbán respect the EU decision to support Ukraine amid escalating tensions over Russian oil supplies halted by attacks on the Druzhba pipeline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:20 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union leaders have sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, accusing him of obstructing crucial aid to Ukraine to further his domestic election campaign.
Leaders demand Orbán uphold the EU's December agreement to aid Ukraine, as relations strain over oil supply disruptions after pipeline attacks.
The stalemate underscores vulnerabilities in EU decision-making, highlighting contentious dependencies on Russian energy within the bloc.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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