Another extortion case registered against gangster Suresh Pujari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:42 IST
A new case of alleged extortion has been registered against gangster Suresh Pujari on the complaint of a businessman, Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

The First Information Report was registered at the suburban Goregaon police station, an official said.

Suresh Pujari, a one-time associate of gangster Ravi Pujari, was deported to India from the Philippines last year after being on the run for several years, but the complainant approached police only recently, the official said.

As per the complaint, Pujari had called the businessman and demanded Rs 50 lakh, warning of dire consequences if the money was not coughed up.

The gangster has at least 52 FIRs of extortion registered against him at police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. He is currently in the custody of Mumbai Police's Anti Extortion Cell in another case.

