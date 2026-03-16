Swift Justice: Thane National Lok Adalat Resolves 83,424 Cases in a Day

The National Lok Adalat event held in Thane district made remarkable progress by settling 83,424 cases, resulting in a total financial settlement of Rs 187.50 crore, officials reported Monday.

This massive undertaking took place on March 14 across 101 designated benches, drawing a significant number of participants seeking swift justice.

The successful resolution of various cases, including bank recoveries and utility bill disputes, underscores the effectiveness of Lok Adalats in resolving legal matters quickly and amicably, thereby easing the burden on the formal court system.

(With inputs from agencies.)