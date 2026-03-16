Swift Justice: Thane National Lok Adalat Resolves 83,424 Cases in a Day
The National Lok Adalat in Thane district resolved 83,424 cases, settling Rs 187.50 crore in disputes. Conducted across 101 benches on March 14, the initiative aimed at reducing judicial backlog. Significant resolutions included bank recovery, electricity, and water bill disputes, preventing further strain on regular courts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Lok Adalat event held in Thane district made remarkable progress by settling 83,424 cases, resulting in a total financial settlement of Rs 187.50 crore, officials reported Monday.
This massive undertaking took place on March 14 across 101 designated benches, drawing a significant number of participants seeking swift justice.
The successful resolution of various cases, including bank recoveries and utility bill disputes, underscores the effectiveness of Lok Adalats in resolving legal matters quickly and amicably, thereby easing the burden on the formal court system.
(With inputs from agencies.)