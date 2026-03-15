Thane Lok Adalat Awards Rs 1 Crore in Motor Accident Case

A Lok Adalat in Thane has effectively settled a noteworthy motor accident claim by awarding Rs 1 crore in compensation to the family of the deceased victim.

The victim, Anand Rajan Nadar, was tragically killed in a road accident involving a speeding tempo in 2024. Nadar, who held the position of Assistant Security Manager, had joined his company in April of the same year. He was commuting from Thane to Bhiwandi when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The Lok Adalat, serving as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, facilitated an amicable settlement between Nadar's family and the tempo's insurer, highlighting its role in providing a quick and affordable resolution to legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)