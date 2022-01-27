Reports: 6 wounded in Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border clash
Fighting between the border guards services of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has wounded at least six people, local news reports said Thursday. The conflict reportedly began near the Kyrgyz city of Batken after Tajik border guards closed a road that leads to sizable towns in Kyrgyzstans west.Kyrgyz authorities say the Tajik guards have fired with mortars and grenade-launchers.
- Country:
- Kyrgyz Republic
Fighting between the border guards services of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has wounded at least six people, local news reports said Thursday. The conflict reportedly began near the Kyrgyz city of Batken after Tajik border guards closed a road that leads to sizable towns in Kyrgyzstan's west.
Kyrgyz authorities say the Tajik guards have fired with mortars and grenade-launchers. Tajik authorities haven't made statements about the conflict, but the Tajik service of Russian news service Sputnik reported that six Tajiks have been wounded. The serpentine Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border is often a tense area. In 2021, at least 55 people died in clashes that erupted near the border in a dispute over water rights and the installation of surveillance cameras by Tajikistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyrgyzstan
- Tajikistan
- Tajik
- Tajiks
- Sputnik
- Batken
- Kyrgyz
- Russian
ALSO READ
Sputnik seems to be more effective against Omicron if compared to other jabs: Putin
Sputnik V seems to be more effective against Omicron if compared to other jabs: Putin
CSTO Peacekeepers from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan leave Kazakhstan
Russia's Sputnik V effectiveness against Omicron 75pc: Vaccine developer
Two doses of Sputnik provide two times higher antibodies against Omicron than Pfizer vaccine: Study