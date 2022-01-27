Biden says he intends to announce Supreme Court nominee before end of February

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would stick to his commitment to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court and intends to announce his choice before the end of February.

Biden, joined by retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House, said he had not made any decisions about a replacement except that she would have extraordinary qualifications and would be the first Black woman to be nominated to serve on the nation's highest court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)