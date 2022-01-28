Zelenskiy says he and Biden discussed Russia de-escalation and financial support for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a long conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss joint actions in regard to de-escalating tensions with Russia. Washington has backed Ukraine in its standoff with Moscow after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a long conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss joint actions in regard to de-escalating tensions with Russia.
Washington has backed Ukraine in its standoff with Moscow after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Russia denies plans to attack its neighbour.
"Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future. Thanked President @JoeBiden for the ongoing military assistance. Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Don't drag Nord Stream 2 into conflict over Ukraine, German defmin says
Russian military experts giving Putin proposals over Ukraine - TASS cites minister
Fate of Nord Stream 2 linked to Russia's behaviour in Ukraine, EU says
Russia says future of U.S., NATO talks depends on their response to Moscow's demands
WRAPUP 2-Russia says talks on Ukraine crisis at "dead end", threatens action