Zelenskiy says he and Biden discussed Russia de-escalation and financial support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a long conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss joint actions in regard to de-escalating tensions with Russia. Washington has backed Ukraine in its standoff with Moscow after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 02:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a long conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss joint actions in regard to de-escalating tensions with Russia.

Washington has backed Ukraine in its standoff with Moscow after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Russia denies plans to attack its neighbour.

"Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future. Thanked President @JoeBiden for the ongoing military assistance. Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

