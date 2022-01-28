Woman gang raped in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Two men allegedly raped a 40-year-old woman while she was alone in her hut in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place around five days ago in a village under Bakani police station limits, they said.

However, the woman reported the incident to police on Thursday evening after her husband reached home.

Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, DSP Devender Singh said based on the woman's complaint, a case of gang rape was registered against two people belonging to her village.

The survivor alleged that the two accused took turns to rape her while she was alone in her hut built on agriculture field, the IO said.

She also stated that the two accused threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, DSP Singh said.

Based on the survivor's report, the police lodged a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code including 376 (D) that deals with gang rape, he said.

The medical examination of the woman was conducted on Thursday evening while her statement under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was recorded on Friday.

Her statements under section 164 of the CrPC in the court are yet to be recorded, the IO said.

