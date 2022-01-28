Left Menu

Maha NCC directorate wins PM banner at R-Day camp

The Maharashtra Directorate of the National Cadet Corps NCC won the Prime Ministers Banner at the Republic Day camp, the Defence ministry said in a statement on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 18:52 IST
Maha NCC directorate wins PM banner at R-Day camp
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Directorate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) won the Prime Minister's Banner at the Republic Day camp, the Defence ministry said in a statement on Friday. The state had last won the PM's banner in 2014, it was stated. Cadets from 17 NCC directorates of various states participated in the month-long Republic Day camp this year. The Maharashtra State Directorate had fielded a contingent of 57 cadets, both boys and girls, from various districts of the state.

In the rally held at Carriappa Parade Ground on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the prestigious PM Banner to Major General Y P Khanduri, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate, Maharashtra, the statement said. Senior Under Officer Siddhesh Jadhav was the banner bearer and Cadet Captain Nikita Khot was the trophy bearer, it said.

Lauding the achievement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Maharashtra had unfurled its flag in Delhi. The RDC 2022 for the NCC culminated with the rally at Carriappa Parade Ground in Delhi. PTI PR ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022