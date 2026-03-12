Left Menu

Maharashtra to Build New Hostel for ITI Students in Nanded

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 17.94 crore to build a new hostel for Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Government ITI students in Nanded due to the dilapidated condition of the old building. The new facility aims to reduce accommodation costs for rural and economically weaker students.

The Maharashtra government has announced a financial allocation of Rs 17.94 crore for the construction of a new hostel at the Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nanded.

The decision addresses the long-standing issue of inadequate student housing, as the previous hostel was deemed unfit for accommodation.

With a capacity for 300 students, the new building aims to alleviate the financial strain on students, particularly those from rural and economically challenged backgrounds.

