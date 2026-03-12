Maharashtra to Build New Hostel for ITI Students in Nanded
The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 17.94 crore to build a new hostel for Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Government ITI students in Nanded due to the dilapidated condition of the old building. The new facility aims to reduce accommodation costs for rural and economically weaker students.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has announced a financial allocation of Rs 17.94 crore for the construction of a new hostel at the Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nanded.
The decision addresses the long-standing issue of inadequate student housing, as the previous hostel was deemed unfit for accommodation.
With a capacity for 300 students, the new building aims to alleviate the financial strain on students, particularly those from rural and economically challenged backgrounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Capital's LPG Crisis: Residents and Students Face Energy Supply Woes
Bhandara Teacher Arrested for Molesting Young Students
JNU Students Demand Vice Chancellor's Resignation in Overwhelming Vote
Rising Concerns for Indian Students and Organ Donation Transparency
Indian Students in Iran Set to Return Amidst Tensions