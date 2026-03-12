Maharashtra to Build New Hostel for ITI Students in Nanded

The Maharashtra government has announced a financial allocation of Rs 17.94 crore for the construction of a new hostel at the Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nanded.

The decision addresses the long-standing issue of inadequate student housing, as the previous hostel was deemed unfit for accommodation.

With a capacity for 300 students, the new building aims to alleviate the financial strain on students, particularly those from rural and economically challenged backgrounds.

