WB speaker's observations on Guv visit to Assembly unfortunate, unconstitutional: Raj Bhavan

Expressing concern over West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee's recent observations on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to the House, the Raj Bhavan on Friday said the assertions ''emanated out of ignorance or deliberate defiance of constitutional essence''.

Banerjee had said that Dhankhar would have to henceforth show reason if he wanted to visit the Assembly voluntarily.

In an official release, the Raj Bhavan said, “West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern regarding widely reported unfortunate and unconstitutional stance of Hon'ble Speaker West Bengal Assembly...

''The speaker's observations emanate out of ignorance or deliberate defiance of constitutional essence and spirit.'' It maintained that in a ''misconceived manner'' the speaker seeks to be in ''judgmental position'' as regards to the constitutional head of the state.

The release cited Article 168 to state that the governor was an integral part of the legislature's apex level.

It accused the speaker of having ''conducted himself in unconstitutional manner'' on several occasions, while also iterating that the governor was anguished over his address to the Assembly being ''blacked out from live coverage'' on two instances.

The governor, who has locked horns with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues since assuming charge in the state, recently engaged in a war of words with Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Earlier this week, Dhankhar, after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the Assembly premises, had accused the speaker of transgressing constitutional norms.

The speaker termed the accusations as “uncalled for” and “discourteous”.

