Left Menu

WB speaker's observations on Guv visit to Assembly unfortunate, unconstitutional: Raj Bhavan

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:17 IST
WB speaker's observations on Guv visit to Assembly unfortunate, unconstitutional: Raj Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee's recent observations on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to the House, the Raj Bhavan on Friday said the assertions ''emanated out of ignorance or deliberate defiance of constitutional essence''.

Banerjee had said that Dhankhar would have to henceforth show reason if he wanted to visit the Assembly voluntarily.

In an official release, the Raj Bhavan said, “West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern regarding widely reported unfortunate and unconstitutional stance of Hon'ble Speaker West Bengal Assembly...

''The speaker's observations emanate out of ignorance or deliberate defiance of constitutional essence and spirit.'' It maintained that in a ''misconceived manner'' the speaker seeks to be in ''judgmental position'' as regards to the constitutional head of the state.

The release cited Article 168 to state that the governor was an integral part of the legislature's apex level.

It accused the speaker of having ''conducted himself in unconstitutional manner'' on several occasions, while also iterating that the governor was anguished over his address to the Assembly being ''blacked out from live coverage'' on two instances.

The governor, who has locked horns with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues since assuming charge in the state, recently engaged in a war of words with Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Earlier this week, Dhankhar, after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the Assembly premises, had accused the speaker of transgressing constitutional norms.

The speaker termed the accusations as “uncalled for” and “discourteous”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022