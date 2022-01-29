Republic Day celebrations culminate with Beating Retreat ceremony in Jammu

To mark the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations, the customary Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Maulana Azad Stadium here on Saturday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest on the occasion, an official spokesman said.

During the ceremony, marching bands of the armed forces were displayed and the inspiring tunes of brass bands and pipe drum bands of the Army, the BSF and the J-K Police were performed on the slow and quick strathspey, he said.

Later, the Lt Governor felicitated the contingents of pipe drum and brass bands for their mesmerising playing of tunes and outstanding display at the grand event, the spokesman said.

Sinha also awarded several officers from defence forces, J-K Police and civil administration, besides cadets from NCC (boys and girls), marching contingents of schools (boys and girls), ex-servicemen, Bharat Scouts and Guides (boys and girls) and cultural performers, he said.

The Beating Retreat ceremony concluded with the ever-popular 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' with simultaneous display of spectacular fireworks followed by the national anthem, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)