Haryana CM visits offices in Gurugram unannounced

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday conducted unannounced visits to MCG and GMDA offices here in the city, sources said. The visits were conducted on a tip-off about absence of any MCG vehicle carrying out cleaning, even though 13 vehicles are supposed to do so every night, they said. Khattar landed at the MCG office and found there was nobody in control room, they said. Videos showing him calling officials and checking duty rosters surfaced on social media.

Though no action was announced, Khattar is expected to take stern steps tomorrow morning and spoke to MCG commissioner in this regard, the sources said.

Khattar also visited the GMDA and reviewed integrated command and control centre.

