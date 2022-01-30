NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 15:10 IST
NATO has no plans to deploy combat troops to non-NATO member Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.
Asked on BBC Television whether he would rule out putting NATO troops in Ukraine if Russia does invade, Stoltenberg said: "We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine ... we are focusing on providing support."
"There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly valued partner as Ukraine. There's no doubt about that."
