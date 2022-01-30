Protester killed in anti-coup demonstration in Khartoum - medics
One protester was killed in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Sunday during anti-coup demonstrations, medics aligned with a movement to end military rule said.
The death brings the total number of protesters that have died since an Oct. 25 coup to 79, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.
