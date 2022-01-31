UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits
The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemens Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said.The UAEs state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas. It wasnt immediately clear where the missile remnants fell.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said.
The UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that “the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.” It wasn't immediately clear where the missile remnants fell. The country's civilian air traffic control agency said there was no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE, home to the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in the country on a state visit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Isaac Herzog
- Emirates
- The United Arab Emirates
- Israeli
- Etihad
- Yemen
ALSO READ
5G flight disruption eases as Emirates blasts U.S. rollout
Dubai's Emirates to suspend flights to several U.S. destinations from Jan. 19 - Company Portal
Long-haul carrier Emirates resumes Boeing 777 flights to US
BRIEF-Emirates Cleared To Resume All US Operations
Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several U.S. destinations on 5G concerns