Japanese F-15 missing after take-off, defence ministry says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 15:50 IST
- Country:
- Japan
A Japanese F-15 jet belonging to the air self-defense force went missing after take-off on Monday, a defense ministry official said.
The ministry was investigating the disappearance of the jet, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
