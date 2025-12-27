Embodying Legacy: Guru Gobind Singh's Enduring Influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the enduring influence of Guru Gobind Singh's teachings on courage, compassion, and sacrifice, inspiring individuals nationwide. Modi acknowledged the paramount role Guru Gobind Singh plays in guiding people towards truth, justice, and the preservation of human dignity.

During his visit to Patna Sahib, Modi paid homage to the revered Sikh leader by reflecting on Guru Gobind Singh's historical legacy and personal artifacts. Modi's admiration for the tenth Sikh Guru extends through various government-led initiatives aimed at spreading awareness about his contribution to Indian society.

Modi declared December 26 as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to honor the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, organizing nationwide programs that highlight their exceptional bravery against the Mughal Sultanate. Celebrations serve to educate the populace about these courageous figures and their enduring battle for religious freedom and justice.