Left Menu

Embodying Legacy: Guru Gobind Singh's Enduring Influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Guru Gobind Singh as a symbol of bravery and compassion, whose teachings guide many towards truth and justice. Modi emphasized the importance of education on the heroic sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons through the observance of Veer Bal Diwas across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 10:06 IST
Embodying Legacy: Guru Gobind Singh's Enduring Influence
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the enduring influence of Guru Gobind Singh's teachings on courage, compassion, and sacrifice, inspiring individuals nationwide. Modi acknowledged the paramount role Guru Gobind Singh plays in guiding people towards truth, justice, and the preservation of human dignity.

During his visit to Patna Sahib, Modi paid homage to the revered Sikh leader by reflecting on Guru Gobind Singh's historical legacy and personal artifacts. Modi's admiration for the tenth Sikh Guru extends through various government-led initiatives aimed at spreading awareness about his contribution to Indian society.

Modi declared December 26 as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to honor the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, organizing nationwide programs that highlight their exceptional bravery against the Mughal Sultanate. Celebrations serve to educate the populace about these courageous figures and their enduring battle for religious freedom and justice.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025