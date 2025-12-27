Indian weightlifting witnessed the stellar comeback of Mirabai Chanu, who clinched a World Championships silver medal following an injury hiatus. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist's feat was the high point in a year otherwise dominated by doping concerns and stagnation at the senior level.

Despite missing the elusive 90kg snatch, Chanu secured a total lift of 199kg in Norway, continuing her legacy as a formidable competitor. The International Weightlifting Federation's alteration of Olympic categories now requires Chanu to eventually compete at 53kg.

Nevertheless, hope emerges as juniors like Koyel Bar and Priteesmita Bhoi set youth records, transforming the narrative amidst daunting doping statistics, with weightlifting as a significant contributor to India's disheartening status as the worst doping offender for three consecutive years, according to WADA.