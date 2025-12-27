Left Menu

Escalating Skies: The Cambodia-Thailand Border Conflict

Tensions have flared between Cambodia and Thailand resulting in airstrikes and significant casualties, despite recent peace efforts. With aerial assaults and territorial disputes, both countries engaged in military operations citing self-defense. Efforts at diplomacy, mediated by international figures, continue amidst a backdrop of destruction and human and animal evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-12-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 10:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions have escalated dramatically along the Cambodia-Thailand border as both nations engage in renewed military confrontations. Over the weekend, Cambodia accused Thailand of launching airstrikes in Banteay Meanchey, using F-16 fighter jets to target areas in the province following previous hostilities.

The ongoing conflict stems from long-standing territorial disputes that periodically erupt into violence. Although a ceasefire had been brokered with assistance from international leaders like US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the truce remains fragile.

Despite diplomatic efforts, including bilateral talks and international intervention, the situation remains volatile. Various casualties have been reported, and hundreds of thousands displaced. Meanwhile, a surprising twist in this conflict includes the rescue of malnourished wild animals from a Cambodian military stronghold by Thai forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

