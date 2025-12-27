Escalating Skies: The Cambodia-Thailand Border Conflict

Tensions have escalated dramatically along the Cambodia-Thailand border as both nations engage in renewed military confrontations. Over the weekend, Cambodia accused Thailand of launching airstrikes in Banteay Meanchey, using F-16 fighter jets to target areas in the province following previous hostilities.

The ongoing conflict stems from long-standing territorial disputes that periodically erupt into violence. Although a ceasefire had been brokered with assistance from international leaders like US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the truce remains fragile.

Despite diplomatic efforts, including bilateral talks and international intervention, the situation remains volatile. Various casualties have been reported, and hundreds of thousands displaced. Meanwhile, a surprising twist in this conflict includes the rescue of malnourished wild animals from a Cambodian military stronghold by Thai forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)