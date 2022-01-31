Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russia fails to keep U.N. Security Council debate on Ukraine closed

The United States says that Russia is now positioned to invade if it decides to do so. Before the meeting, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that his government opposed an open meeting, explaining, "This is really the right time calling for quiet diplomacy."

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:24 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia fails to keep U.N. Security Council debate on Ukraine closed

Russia on Monday failed to keep a U.N. Security Council session on the Ukraine crisis behind closed doors, which provides the United States and other members with a public forum to criticize Moscow for its troop buildup.

China joined Russia in voting against a public session, while India, Gabon and Kenya abstained and the remaining 10 members supported keeping the meeting open. Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Vassily Nebenzia urged the 15-member body to oppose opening the session, denouncing what he called "megaphone diplomacy."

He criticized what he said was interference in the domestic affairs of Russia, which triggered the crisis by amassing more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, fueling concerns that it will invade. Moscow insists that it has no intention to attack. The United States says that Russia is now positioned to invade if it decides to do so.

Before the meeting, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that his government opposed an open meeting, explaining, "This is really the right time calling for quiet diplomacy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022