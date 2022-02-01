Biden: With Russia building up forces, we are ready no matter what happens
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States is ready for any scenario given Russia's ongoing buildup of troops along the Ukraine border.
Biden said he had productive talks last week with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and is continuing to engage in diplomacy aimed at ratcheting down tensions.
