Left Menu

Two Gogi gang members arrested in Delhi for killing member of rival gang

Two members of the Gogi gang have been arrested for allegedly killing a man associated with the rival Neeraj Bawana gang in Outer Delhis Alipur area, police said on Monday.Upon receiving a PCR call at Alipur police station on January 27 about a shooting incident in the area, personnel of the force rushed to the spot to find Parmod Bazad of Hiranki village in an injured state, Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer North Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Yadav added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 00:55 IST
Two Gogi gang members arrested in Delhi for killing member of rival gang
  • Country:
  • India

Two members of the Gogi gang have been arrested for allegedly killing a man associated with the rival Neeraj Bawana gang in Outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Monday.

Upon receiving a PCR call at Alipur police station on January 27 about a shooting incident in the area, personnel of the force rushed to the spot to find Parmod Bazad of Hiranki village in an injured state, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Yadav added. During the investigation, Bazad was identified as an active member of the Neeraj Bawana Gang. Two accused, Nikhil Khatri and Gaurav Rana, were arrested who confessed to killing Bazad, the senior police officer said. The accused duo had conducted a recce of the area had provided about the movement Bazad to Rohit Moi, an inmate of Tihar jail, he said.

''Moi commissioned the killing of Pramod,'' the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

 Australia
4
N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

 North Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022