Two Gogi gang members arrested in Delhi for killing member of rival gang

Two members of the Gogi gang have been arrested for allegedly killing a man associated with the rival Neeraj Bawana gang in Outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Monday.
Upon receiving a PCR call at Alipur police station on January 27 about a shooting incident in the area, personnel of the force rushed to the spot to find Parmod Bazad of Hiranki village in an injured state, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.
He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Yadav added. During the investigation, Bazad was identified as an active member of the Neeraj Bawana Gang. Two accused, Nikhil Khatri and Gaurav Rana, were arrested who confessed to killing Bazad, the senior police officer said. The accused duo had conducted a recce of the area had provided about the movement Bazad to Rohit Moi, an inmate of Tihar jail, he said.
''Moi commissioned the killing of Pramod,'' the police officer added.
