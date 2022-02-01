Biden: With Russia building up forces, we are ready no matter what happens

Left Menu

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States is ready for any scenario given Russia's continuing buildup of troops along the Ukraine border. Biden said he had productive talks last week with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and is continuing to engage in diplomacy aimed at ratcheting down tensions.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 01:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States is ready for any scenario given Russia's continuing buildup of troops along the Ukraine border.

Biden said he had productive talks last week with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and is continuing to engage in diplomacy aimed at ratcheting down tensions. "We continue to engage in nonstop diplomacy and to de-escalate tensions," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office while meeting with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

"We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way forward. But with Russia's continuing its buildup of its forces around Ukraine, we are ready no matter what happens," Biden said.

