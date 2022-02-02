Left Menu

9 border pillars along Nepal-India border swept away by rivers

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:08 IST
9 border pillars along Nepal-India border swept away by rivers
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nine border pillars along the Nepal-India border in Kailali district have been swept away by Karnali and Mohana rivers, officials here said on Wednesday.

Along the 101-kilometre long border stretch in Kailali district, there are 18 border outposts of the Armed Police Force, which inspect, monitor and provide security to the pillars along with the security of the border.

Two main and seven minor pillars along the border with India in Kailali district were washed away by Karnali and Mohana rivers, APF officials said.

APF deputy superintendent Dhan Bahadur Singh said nine out of the 283 border pillars that the force is looking after were swept away by rivers this year.

Kailali Chief District Officer Kiran Thapa said the work related to the pillars swept away and those needing reconstruction and repair will be done as per the decision of the Nepal India Joint Border Mechanism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022