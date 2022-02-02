Left Menu

Updated: 02-02-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:51 IST
Karnataka Minister asks officials to stop trafficking of cows and their sale
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday directed the police to stop the trafficking of cows and their illegal sale.

The minister also instructed the police to step up vigilance at the check posts bordering Kerala to prevent the trafficking of cows.

During a review meeting with the police officials here, Jnanendra said he has received complaints that the trafficking and illegal trade of cattle is rampant in certain places of Mysuru, said a statement issued by his office.

''I have information about the illegal transportation of cows and their trade, which has to be stopped immediately. Also, the check-posts bordering Kerala have to be strengthened,'' the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also told them to check gambling, bootlegging, online gaming and cricket betting in the district.

