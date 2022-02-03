Left Menu

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

PTI | Oroville | Updated: 03-02-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

A shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California killed one person and injured several others before the attacker was arrested inside a nearby Walmart, police said Wednesday night.

Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 pm that someone was shooting inside a bus outside a convenience store in the small city of Oroville, north of Sacramento, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and Oroville police officers found several people with gunshot wounds and one died at the scene despite lifesaving measures, the sheriff's office said.

The attacker had run off before officers arrived but acting on 911 calls, they located the suspect inside a Walmart and took him into custody, authorities said.

The number of people shot and their conditions weren't immediately made public, although Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said earlier on Facebook that said five people had been shot at the convenience store site.

Other details of the shooting, including a motive, weren't immediately released.

Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

