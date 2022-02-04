Chargesheet in Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case to be filed in minimum possible time: Delhi top cop

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday said a chargesheet in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by a group of people here will be filed in minimum possible time and the court will be urged to conduct a speedy trial.

Asthana held a candid interaction with public through Twitter in a question-answer session.

The 20-year-old victim was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by the accused on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck on January 26.

Asthana said police reached the spot in less than three minutes of receiving the call about the incident. ''All the accused allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested and all possible legal help is being provided to the victim. The chargesheet will be filed in minimum possible time while (we are) trying for a speedy and fast track trial in the court,'' he stressed.

Asthana said the force is sensitive towards crime against women and other weaker sections of the society, including children and senior citizens. Pursuing proactive policing, Delhi Police responds promptly and sensitively to such crimes, he said.

On the hesitation of women while approaching police, Asthana mentioned that Delhi Police has set up ''Pink Booths'' where women officers are deployed so that women can freely interact with them and share their concerns and grievances. ''Delhi Police is in process to install such booths in every district, so that women do not feel hesitant in going to police stations,'' he said.

The top cop also mentioned about several women-centric initiatives taken by the force like “sashakti”, a self-defence programme for girls and women, and said that at present, six women DCPs and a dozen women inspectors have been posted as district heads and station house officers in the city.

When asked on how to deal in case of police harassment, Asthana said that there is a well-oiled mechanism to deal with the complaints of police harassment.

He also suggested complainants to use the ICMS (Integrated Complaints Monitoring System) portal of Delhi Police to lodge their grievances hassle-free.

Asthana further said in the next six months, more than 10,000 CCTVs will be integrated at Central Command Room under ‘Safe City Project’ of the Union home ministry.

The officer informed that police station-wise hotspots have been identified in the city to catch those who are involved in drug trafficking.

