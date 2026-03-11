Left Menu

Delhi’s GPS Mapping Initiative to Tackle Construction Waste Pollution

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is implementing GPS mapping of construction and demolition waste sites to streamline waste management and curb pollution. By identifying and inspecting 111 sites across 12 zones, the initiative aims to prevent illegal dumping and facilitate easier waste disposal for residents.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is launching an initiative to GPS map construction and demolition waste sites, an official announced Wednesday.

This effort aims to streamline waste collection and reduce pollution from illegal dumping. The city has identified 111 waste sites across its 12 zones for this task.

Once mapped, residents can easily locate nearby disposal points online, addressing the needs of the 6,000 metric tonnes of daily waste generation.

