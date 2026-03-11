Delhi’s GPS Mapping Initiative to Tackle Construction Waste Pollution
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is implementing GPS mapping of construction and demolition waste sites to streamline waste management and curb pollution. By identifying and inspecting 111 sites across 12 zones, the initiative aims to prevent illegal dumping and facilitate easier waste disposal for residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is launching an initiative to GPS map construction and demolition waste sites, an official announced Wednesday.
This effort aims to streamline waste collection and reduce pollution from illegal dumping. The city has identified 111 waste sites across its 12 zones for this task.
Once mapped, residents can easily locate nearby disposal points online, addressing the needs of the 6,000 metric tonnes of daily waste generation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Expert Calls for Global Action on Air Pollution and Human Rights
Delhi Tops the Pollution Index: A Deep Dive into India's Air Quality Crisis
Delhi's Innovative Battle Against Pollution: 22 Solutions on Trial
Delhi High Court Stays MCD Demolitions Amid Uttam Nagar Tensions
Telangana's Green Transport Revolution: A Vision for a Pollution-Free Hyderabad