Left Menu

Protesting migrants in southern Mexico threaten to form new caravan

Responding to the protest, the INM said in a statement that "there is no need for marches or demonstrations" in Tapachula for migrants to complete their paperwork. Mexico was also considering stiffer laws for smugglers, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday, after Guatemala's Congress this week toughened prison sentences for human traffickers to up to 30 years.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 06:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 06:58 IST
Protesting migrants in southern Mexico threaten to form new caravan

Hundreds of migrants in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on Thursday protested against the slow pace of government visa approvals and threatened to form a fresh caravan that would head to the U.S. border.

The migrants, mostly from Haiti and parts of Latin America, have been stuck in Tapachula, in Chiapas state, while enduring lengthy waits for asylum and visa requests to be resolved. The migrants protested outside the offices of Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, near the Guatemala border, to demand documents that would regularize their stay in Mexico or let them cross without being detained.

"The disorder is being caused by (the authorities)....They are playing with us," William, a young Salvadoran who identified himself as an organizer of the protest, told Reuters. William, who declined to give his last name, said if there was no response the migrants would move out this week.

Amid pressure from Washington, Mexico has tried to stem large waves of migrants traveling in U.S.-bound caravans. "It's criminal they have us like this. There are many children. We are in the sun, without food, without a place to sleep. This is inhumane," said a Venezuelan woman in the crowd.

Many migrants fleeing their homelands want to reach the United States. Others seek refuge and protection in Mexico. Responding to the protest, the INM said in a statement that "there is no need for marches or demonstrations" in Tapachula for migrants to complete their paperwork.

Mexico was also considering stiffer laws for smugglers, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday, after Guatemala's Congress this week toughened prison sentences for human traffickers to up to 30 years. "Yesterday there was communication with the Mexican Foreign Ministry, who asked us for the law so that they could try to toughen their penalties," Giammattei said.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Bangladesh: EIB provides €250M to support immunisation against COVID-19

Bangladesh: EIB provides €250M to support immunisation against COVID-19

Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022