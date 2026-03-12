Left Menu

Kane Williamson Launches Revolutionary Protective Gear for Cricket

New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson introduces a new line of high-protection 'premium alloy' boxes designed to shield players' groins from high-speed impacts. Co-founded with Jason Low, the 'Cover' brand aims to address the limitations of traditional gear, inspired by Williamson's own painful experience in 2012.

Updated: 12-03-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 08:39 IST
Protective Gear
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Zealand cricket star Kane Williamson has introduced a groundbreaking innovation in the world of sports protection. Drawing from his painful encounter with a fast cricket ball in 2012, Williamson has co-launched a line of premium alloy boxes designed to safeguard cricketers from high-velocity impacts, improving upon existing protective gear standards.

The initiative, branded as 'Cover,' was developed alongside Jason Low and aims to provide superior protection not only for cricketers but also for athletes across other fast-paced ball sports including hockey, lacrosse, and baseball. The boxes boast an alloy shell capable of withstanding speeds far surpassing those encountered in regular play, promising increased security and confidence for athletes.

This move comes as a response to the often insufficient protection offered by traditional boxes, a deficiency highlighted by incidents like Australian captain Mitchell Marsh's incident last month, where he suffered significant injury despite using conventional gear. Williamson's venture could redefine safety norms in sports where high-speed projectiles are a constant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

