Albanian high court jails ex-minister for abuse of office

A high court in Albania changed a sentence against former interior minister Saimir Tahiri on Friday, ruling that instead of a probation he should serve a prison term of three years and four months for abuse of office. Tahiri was found guilty in 2019 of abuse of office while serving as the interior minister between 2013 and 2017, and sentenced to a probation period of three years and four months. He was cleared of drug trafficking charges.

Prosecutors appealed the sentence. In its ruling, the high court said Tahiri had received favors and gifts from drug traffickers and abused power. Tahiri denied any wrongdoing.

“I'm sorry it went this way. ... I have never broken the law, ... It is simply injustice,” Tahiri wrote on his Facebook page after the verdict. Under the law, he must start serving his term in a prison in the capital Tirana immediately.

Tahiri was once a close ally of Prime Minister Edi Rama. His case did not affect popularity of Rama who secured his third term as the prime minister in April 2021.

