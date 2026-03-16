TMC Confident As BJP Falters in West Bengal Electoral Contest
TMC criticizes BJP's Suvendu Adhikari for contesting from two seats, signaling doubt in his victory confidence. Meanwhile, confidence remains high for TMC with Mamata Banerjee expected to secure a decisive win in Bhabanipur. TMC assures victory in Nandigram, as opposition parties face diminishing influence in the polls.
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday criticized senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for contesting from two constituencies simultaneously, suggesting that it reveals a lack of confidence in securing victory. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh remarked that Adhikari, previously confident in winning any seat, now faces uncertain prospects in Bhabanipur and Nandigram.
West Bengal minister Bratya Basu indirectly confirmed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur, predicting a substantial victory margin exceeding 50,000 votes. Basu also asserted that Adhikari would be defeated by the TMC candidate in Nandigram, indicating a strong challenge in Purba Medinipur.
Commenting on Dilip Ghosh, the former BJP state president who is contesting from Kharagpur Paschim, Ghosh noted that his political fortunes have been inconsistent within the party. As the electoral contest intensifies, TMC claimed that BJP, CPI(M), and Congress are losing public support, while Mamata Banerjee's leadership endures.
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