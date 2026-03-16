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Gurugram Police Bribery Scandal Exposed

The Gurugram Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a woman sub-inspector and another police personnel for accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe. An investigation revealed that the police demanded money to settle a case. ACB intervened, leading to the arrest after the bribe was accepted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:09 IST
Gurugram Police Bribery Scandal Exposed
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The Gurugram Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended two police officers, including a female sub-inspector, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, officials disclosed on Monday.

According to the ACB, the bribery incident transpired following a dispute between two parties at the Sector 53 police station. Sub-Inspector Damod was working on the investigation and reportedly demanded Rs 40,000 to resolve the case. The negotiation concluded with a bribe agreement of Rs 25,000, prompting the complainant to alert the ACB.

The ACB set a trap on Saturday, dispatching the complainant with the agreed sum. Upon the transaction, Sub-Inspector Damod instructed the complainant to give the money to an assistant at the station. The ACB team promptly arrested the assistant, Deepak, along with the sub-inspector. Authorities reaffirmed their zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

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