Over 59 lakh cases of Acute Diarrheal Diseases recorded in 2021: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:35 IST
Over 59 lakh cases of acute diarrheal diseases were reported in 2021, the government said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel provided data about the number of cases of water-borne diseases reported in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

According to the data, 59,07,572 cases of acute diarrheal diseases were reported in 2021, 89,34,341 cases recorded in 2020 and 1,76,47,630 such cases were reported in 2019.

As many as 209 cases of cholera were reported last year, 70 cases in 2020 and 615 in 2019, it said.

About 4,077 cases of viral hepatitis – A were reported in 2021, while 5,303 cases were reported in 2020 and 18,475 such cases were recorded in 2019, it said.

As many as 1,359 cases of viral hepatitis – E were reported last year, 2,362 in 2020 and 9,634 cases in 2019, it said.

According to the data, about 6,086 cases of Leptospirosis were reported in 2021, while 4,950 cases were reported in 2020 and 7,335 such cases were recorded in 2019.

