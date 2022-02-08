Left Menu

RAS officer, four others held taking bribe in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 01:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An RAS officer posted as the deputy zone commissioner in Jaipur Development Authority and four others were arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau in a graft case on Monday.

DG ACB BL Soni said deputy zone commissioner Mamta Yadav, junior engineer Shaym Malu, assistant accounts officer Ram Toofan, assistant administrative officer Vijay Meena and computer operator Akhilesh Kumar were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh. The action was taken after a complaint was lodged in this connection.

After the verification of the complaint, an ACB team caught Yadav and Malu, along with the three others, while taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

