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Houthis Signal Potential Military Intervention in US-Israel-Iran Tensions

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced their readiness to intervene militarily if certain conditions are met, such as new allies joining the U.S. and Israel against Iran or the Red Sea being used for attacks. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree made these statements amidst rising tensions in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:24 IST
Houthis Signal Potential Military Intervention in US-Israel-Iran Tensions
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Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have declared their willingness to take military action if specific conditions are met. This includes scenarios where new allies join the United States and Israel in their conflict against Iran or if the Red Sea becomes a launchpad for attacks on Iran.

The announcement was made by military spokesperson Yahya Saree during a televised address. His remarks underscore the potential for escalating the ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S.-Israeli coalition, which has now continued for four weeks.

The Houthis' message highlights the regional complexities and the possibility of further military alliances or confrontations as the situation develops in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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