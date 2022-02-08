Left Menu

Macron says may take months to resolve Ukraine crisis

Updated: 08-02-2022 19:13 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said resolving the Ukraine crisis could require months and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told him he would not be the one behind any escalation in tensions.

Macron, speaking in Kyiv, said the talks he had held with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over the past 24 hours had helped allow for progress in attempting to stabilise the region.

